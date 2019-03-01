Storm alert issued across 6 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued across six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

North Kazakhstan will face on March 3 precipitations, heavy snowfalls during the day accompanied by snowstorm, ice slick and fog. Air temperature is expected to reach +3 degrees Celsius. Wild wind is forecast to roll across the region in the night gusting up to 23-28 m/s.



Ground blizzard, ice slick and wind gusting 15 m/s are predicted for tomorrow in Aktobe region.



Ground blizzard, ice slick, fog and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are to hit West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions on Saturday.



Tomorrow afternoon Turkestan is set to observe heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and high wind.



Fog, ice slick, and wind are to linger on March 2 in Kyzylorda region.