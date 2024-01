ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a storm alert for Astana and Akmola region.

Fog, ice slick and snowstorm are to linger on November 25-27 in Akmola region with wind predicted to gust up to 15-20, 25 m/s.



Ice slick and windstorm, wind blowing 15-20 m/s are to hit Astana on November 25-27.