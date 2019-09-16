  • kz
    Storm alert issued for five regions of Kazakhstan

    10:14, 16 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alert across five regions of Kazakhstan for September 16, Kazinform reports.

    South-west, west wind gusting 18 m/s is forecast to hit Aktobe region today. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm is predicted for Akmola region of Kazakhstan. South-west wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s. South-west wind gusting 15 m/s is forecast to hit Kokshetau city September 16. Chances of storm remain high 85-90%.

    Gazed rain, thunderstorm are forecast to hit Kostanay region. High wind will gust at a speed of 15-20m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Squall, thunderstorm is expected in North-Kazakhstan region. Fog is expected during the nighttime/morning hours. Storm chances will again be possible Monday evening and Tuesday.

    September 15-17 high water levels are expected on some rivers of Almaty region due to heavy rainfall.




