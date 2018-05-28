  • kz
    Storm alert issued for four rgns of Kazakhstan

    17:38, 28 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather warnings for four regions of Kazakhstan. 

    Thunderstorms, south-west wind transitioning to north-west with speed of 15-20 m/s is forecast to hit Kostanay region on May 28 in the evening to last May 29 all day long. The storm probability is 90-95%.

    Increase of north, north-east wind up to 15-20 m/s on May 29, increase of north-west, west wind up to 15-20 m/s on May 30, May 31 are expected in West Kazakhstan.

    Wind up to 18 m/s is expected to blow on May 29-31 in Uralsk. The storm probability is 90-95%.

    Gusts of north-west, north wind up to 15-20 m/s will linger locally on May 29 in Aktobe region. Thunderstorms, 18 m/s wind gusts will lash across Aktobe in the daytime. The storm probability is 90-95%.

    15-20 m/s wind, sometimes up to 25 m/s will gust in North Kazakhstan on May 29 at night. Rain will fall across the region with thunderstorms, fog and hail are predicted.

