Storm alert issued for north of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Mets suggest that high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will sweep through Akmola region on October 16. Chances of storm are high.

Kostanay region will also brace for strong wind up to 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

On October 16-17 high wind will roll through North Kazakhstan region gusting locally up to 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.