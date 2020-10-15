  • kz
    Storm alert issued for north of Kazakhstan

    18:08, 15 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Mets suggest that high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will sweep through Akmola region on October 16. Chances of storm are high.

    Kostanay region will also brace for strong wind up to 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    On October 16-17 high wind will roll through North Kazakhstan region gusting locally up to 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
