Storm alert issued for some rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On October 10 fog will blanket Karaganda region in the night and morning.

Ground frosts will persist in Kyzylorda region. High wind will roll through the region. Chances of storm are high.

High wind gusting up to 23 m/s will batter Turkestan region. Ground frosts will form in the nighttime.

Akmola region will brace for strong wind up to 15-18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.