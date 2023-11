ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A storm alert has been issued for Astana city and three regions of Kazakhstan by the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Meteorologists predict that gusts of southwestern wind may reach up to 25 mps in the Kazakh capital.



Gusty wind is also expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 30 mps there.