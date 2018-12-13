Storm approaching two regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists have put two regions of Kazakhstan- Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions - on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard, fog, black ice and bleak wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Aktobe region on December 14.



On December 14, Aktobe city will see blowing snow, ice-slick and wind with gusts up to 18 mps. Probability of storm will be 90-95%.



Blizzard, strong southeast-northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is in store for West Kazakhstan region on December 14.



Blowing snow and gusty wind are expected in Uralsk on December 14. Chances of storm are 90-95%.