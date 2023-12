NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Severe weather batters the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

Powerful wind continues to gust as air temperature sharply drops. The wind brings trees down, overturns benches. It is raining right now.

As earlier reported, Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a storm alert for August 30. Thunderstorms, squalls and hail are forecast to hit the capital city on Friday, it said in a statement.