Storm heading towards Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for Nur-Sultan and four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 20 thunderstorms, high wind up to 15-18 m/s will batter Nur-Sultan. Chances of storm are high.

It will rain in Akmola region with thunderstorms, fog and hail predicted locally . High wind will sweep through the region.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms, hail will grip tomorrow West Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms will strike Kostanay region. Fog will blanket the region in the morning and evening.

Kyzylorda will also face thunderstorms on Wednesday accompanied by high wind of 15-20 m/s. Chances of storm are high.