Storm, high wind in store for Astana, Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has put Astana city and Akmola region on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to weather forecast, rains will start dousing Akmola region late in the evening of June 14. They will be accompanied by northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Chances of hail will be high across the region on Friday (June 15).



As for the Kazakh capital, Astana will see thunderstorms, southwestern wind changing into northwestern and gusting up to 15-18 mps.