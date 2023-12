NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM High wind, ice-slick and fog are expected to hit today North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting 15-20m/s, locally 25m/s is forecast to sweep across N Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Ice slick and strong wind are also predicted to grip Akmola region. Rains and wet snow are expected in Kokshetau in the morning and night on Sunday and Monday.