Storm Imogen set to lash parts of UK

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Parts of Britain will be lashed by high winds and heavy rain on Monday as Storm Imogen moves in, forecasters say, BBC News reports.

Southern England and south Wales are expected to face the brunt of gales.

Morning rush hour will be "especially impacted", and the strongest winds could affect the M4 and M5 motorways later the Met Office said.

Some ferries between the UK and France have been cancelled, rail travel may be disrupted and drivers have been warned that conditions could be difficult.

The M48 Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions to high-sided vehicles because of high winds, although the M4 Second Severn Crossing remains open.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" wind warning for Wales, South West England, London and South East England and says coastal areas could see giant waves and localised flooding.

Gusts in south-west England may reach 80mph, with high winds sweeping across the Bristol Channel area to Cardiff and Bristol from the early hours.

Gusts of 66mph and 60mph have already been recorded in the Isles of Scilly and Camborne, west Cornwall.

There are more than 65 flood warnings in place in England and Wales - meaning flooding is expected - and more than 200 flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible.



Full story