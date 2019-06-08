Storm, lightning kill 19 people in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM At least 19 people were killed in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on late Thursday night due to storm and lightning, officials said, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Six people died in Mainpuri district, three died in Etah and Kasganj districts and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad districts in incidents related to dust storm and lightning," according to information released by the state relief commissioner on Friday.

Reports also indicate that more than 50 persons were injured in different parts of the state.

Gusty winds uprooted hundreds of trees in various parts of the state, local media reported.