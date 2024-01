ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather service, has issued storm alert for Astana and Akmola regions, Kazinform reports.

"Northern, northwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola region on June 13. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and hail are also forecast for the region. Thunderstorm is in store for Astana. Probability of storm is 85-90%," Kazhydromet said in a statement.