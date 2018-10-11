  • kz
    Storm to hit greater part of Kazakhstan

    18:07, 11 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm is forecast to strike the west, east and south of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports. 

    Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, patches of fog are forecast for West Kazakhstan for tomorrow. Wind will reach 18 m/s to rock through Uralsk. Chances of storm are high.

    Heavy downpours, rain and snow mixed are likely to fall across Turkestan region on October 13-14, Zhambyl, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions on October 14.

    Zhambyl region is predicted to face on Saturday wind gusting 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, and 30m/s and above in the south-west. Air temperature will drop to 5-10 degrees Celsius.

    On October 13, wind will batter Kyzylorda region reaching 23-28 m/s, gusting even 30m/s and more. Chances of storm are high.

