PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Storm alert is in effect across North Kazakhstan and Kostanay region, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms and squalls are expected tomorrow to hit North Kazakhstan region accompanied by fog in the morning and evening. Strong wind is forecast to sweep across the region. Chances of storm are high.





Thunderstorms are forecast for Kostanay region for September 18. Chances of storm are high.