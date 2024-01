ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Dust storm, north-east wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will linger for another three days ahead in Kyzylorda region.



Wind will sweep 15-20 m/s through Kostanay region on Thursday all day long. Chances of storm are high, Kazhydromet said in a release.