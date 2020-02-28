  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm warning announced for Kostanay and Turkestan regions

    20:26, 28 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been announced for Kostanay and Turkestan regions, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Thus, fog and ice slick are forecast in some areas of Kostanay regions. Wind speed is expected to rise to 18mps in the region and in the city of Kostanay. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Foggy and windy conditions (15-20mps) are predicted for Turkestan region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!