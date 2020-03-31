Storm warning announced for Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thunderstorms and gusting wind will batter Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions on April 1, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps southwestern wind, sometimes increasing to 23-28mps will hit Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm will batter the city of Kyzylorda at night and in the morning. Gusts of southwestern wind will rise to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Gusting wind up to 15-20mps, reaching 23-28mps in the daytime, will strike Zhambyl region. Fog and thunderstorm are predicted in some areas.

A 15-20mps wind and thunderstorm are forecast in Taraz. Storm possibility is 90-95%.



