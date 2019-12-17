  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm warning announced in four regions

    17:35, 17 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - December 17 and 18 weather forecasters predict fog, blizzard, black ice, strong wind, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    December 17 fog, south-west wind gusting to 15-20 m / s are expected in the North-Kazakhstan region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Snowstorm, fog, and black ice are expected in some parts of Kostanay region on December 18. Southwestern wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m / s. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog will blanket Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Southwestern wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in Shymkent and Turkestan. Chance of storm here is 90-95%.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!