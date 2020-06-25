  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm warning announced in three regions of Kazakhstan

    22:22, 25 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps northwestern wind are expected in North-Kazakhstan region and Petropavlovsk on June 26. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    15-20 mps northern wind is predicted for Atyrau region and Atyrau. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

    Rain, hail and squally wind gusting to 23-28 mps will hit Akmola region on June 27-28. On June 27-28 air temperature will drop to -2-10C during night. Chance of storm is 85-90%.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!