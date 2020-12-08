Storm warning in place for 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warning has been announced for 6 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On December 9-10, fog is expected in places in Zhambyl region and Taraz city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional fog and blizzard are to hit Karaganda region. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

On December 9, East Kazakhstan region is to see heavy snow fall in some areas at daytime. Occasional fog and blizzard as well as 15-20mps southwesterly wind are predicted as well.

Blizzard as well as southwesterly wind, reaching up to 15-20mps, is to hit Akmola region locally. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Severe frost of minus 22 degrees Celsius is forecast for the north of Mangistau region at night on December 9. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On December 9, blizzard will hit the city of Nur-Sultan locally. Probability of storm is 85-90%.