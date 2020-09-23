Storm warning issued for 11 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The national weather forecaster Kazhydromet has issued storm warnings for 11 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

On September 23, the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan is to see strong wind gust 15-20 mps.

Heavy rain, fog and wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 28 mps are to hit Akmola region here and there.

Aktobe region is to brace for 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23 mps.

East Kazakhstan region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps here and there, gusting up to 25 mps.

On September 23, West Kazakhstan region is to be bettered by strong wind blowing 15-20 mps, while fog is predicted to blanket the region here and there.

Fog is to coat locally Karaganda region. Wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 25 mps is to blow across the region. The region’s northeastern part is to be hit by frosts, with the mercury dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius.

On September 23, occasional thunderstorm, fog, squall, strong wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 28 mps are in store for Kostanay region.

Wind at 15-20 mps is predicted for Kyzylorda region. High fire hazard is to persist across the region.

Fog is expected to blanket Mangistau region here and there.

Heavy showers, strong wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 28 mps are expected to hit locally Pavlodar region.

On September 23, occasional heavy showers, thunderstorm, squall, hail, fog, strong wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 28 mps are to predicted for North Kazakhstan region.