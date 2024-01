ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for Akmola region on February 14-15.

According to the met office, snowfalls, fog, and snowstorms are expected in some parts of the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Northeasterly to the northwesterly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

A snowstorm is expected in Astana on February 14-15.