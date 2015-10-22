Storm warning issued for Astana and Akmola rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a storm warning for the city of Astana and Akmola region.

According to weather forecasters, October 22 in the Akmola region south-west wind with the transition to the northwest will strengthen to 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps. Moreover, citizens of the regions are warned about blowing snow, ice slick. October 22 low drifting snow, ice slick, and strong wind up to 15-20 mps are predicted for the city of Astana.