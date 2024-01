ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm alerts for Astana and Akmola regions.

North, north-east wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to hit Astana on May 23.



North, north-east wind also gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is predicted to occur in Akmola region.



A probability of storm is 90-95%.