    •

    Storm warning issued for Astana, three regions

    15:47, 03 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Committee of the RoK Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a storm warning for Astana and three regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On February 4 and night of February 5 in Astana snowstorm with south-westerly wind gusts of 15-20 m/s is expected.

    On February 4 in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions mets predict blizzard, sometimes severe with strengthening southwest wind up to 15-20 m/s and gusts up to 25, sometimes 30 m/s.

     

