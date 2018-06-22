  • kz
    Storm warning issued for Astana

    19:10, 22 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a storm warning for Astana city and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    Tomorrow, June 23, the capital will see a thunderstorm and a westerly wind strengthening up to 15 meters per second.

    In Akmola region, 15-20 m/s westerly wind, as well as rain and hail, are expected tomorrow. There is 80-85% chance of a storm.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that a storm warning was announced across North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

     

    Tags:
    Akmola region Astana Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
