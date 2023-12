NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in two regions of the country on January 14, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet RSE.

Snow, blizzard, southwestern wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in Nur-Sultan on January 14. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

Fog, blizzard and strong southwest wind of 15-23 m/s are in store for Kostanay region. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.