    Storm warning issued for five regions of Kazakhstan

    20:07, 22 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    15-20 mps northwestern wind is predicted for Kyzylorda region on June 23. Chance of storm is 90-100%.

    Thunderstorm and northeastern wind gusting to 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of Akmola region. Extreme fire hazard remains in the region.

    Thunderstorm will hit Nur-Sultan in the afternoon of June 23. Northeastern wind will blow with the strength of 15-18 mps. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

    Thunderstorm is also predicted for Turkestan region. Northwestern wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    15-20 mps northern wind will blow in North Kazakhstan region and the city of Petropavlovsk on June 23-24. Chance of storm is 90-95%.


    Kazhydromet Regions
