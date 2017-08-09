Storm warning issued for S Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm warning has been issued for another region of Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

According to forecasters, thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds are expected throughout the second half of the day in South Kazakhstan region on August 10.

Kazhydromet warns about "dangerous" temperatures of up to +41°C persisting across the region on Thursday, as well as the strengthening of southwesterly winds up to 15-20 mps with gusts up to 23-28 mps.