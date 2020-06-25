Storm warning issued for six regions of Kazakhstan
On June 26, thunderstorms, squall and hail are forecast to hit Kostanay region locally, with northwest, northerly winds to blow at 15-20 mps here and there.
Kostanay city is to see thunderstorms, winds blowing northwest, north at 15-20 mps at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Occasional thunderstorms and hail are to strike Akmola region on June 26. Southwesterly winds veering north gusting at 15-20 mps here and there are also expected. High fire hazard will persist locally.
Kokshetau city will be hit by thunderstorms on June 26. Probability of storm is 85-90%.
In West Kazakhstan region, northerly winds with occasional gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast on June 26.
On the same day, Uralsk city is to expect northerly wind gusting up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Almaty region is forecast to bask in the heat wave, driving the mercury as high as 30°C.
June 26 set to be a scorcher, as Taldykorgan city will see temperatures rise to 36°C at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Dust storm is to roll through Mangistau region in the afternoon of June 26, with northerly, northwesterly winds to blow at 15-20 mps.
The same weather is expected in Aktau city, but with gusts at 15-18 mps on June 26. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
In the morning and afternoon of June 26, Kyzylorda region is set to see thunderstorms and squall.
Northwesterly, northerly winds gusting at 15-20 mps at nighttime and 15-20 mps at daytime, reaching 23-28 mps here and there, are expected.
On the same day, northwesterly winds with 15-20 mps gusts to blow in Kyzylorda city. Probability of storm is 90-100%.