Storm warning issued for six regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been announced in Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in some parts of Mangistau and Aktobe regions on August 4. 15-20 mps northern wind will blow in the areas.

15-20 mps northeastern wind with the gusts of 23 mps will rule the day in Karaganda region on August 4-5. In the afternoon of August 4-5, strong heat of 37°C is expected in the south of the region. Extremely high fire hazard remains.

Excessive heat of 35-37°C is predicted for Zhezkazgan city in the afternoon of August 4-5.

15-20 mps northeastern wind will blow in Kyzylorda region. Extreme fire hazard remains during the day. Residents of West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk will enjoy heavy rain, thunderstorm and hail on August 4.

35-36°C heat and 15-20 mps northeastern wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region and Petropavlovsk on August 4.