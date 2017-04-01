Storm warning issued for southern regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a storm warning for South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

"In the morning and in the afternoon on April 2, and at night on April 3 precipitation is expected in South Kazakhstan region. In some places of the region heavy rains will turn to wet snow. Forecasters also expect patchy fog and strengthening of north-west wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s. At night of April 3-4, temperature is expected to go down -2-7C below zero. On April 2-3 rain and wet snow are expected in Zhambyl region and region will see patchy fog. On the afternoon of April 2, temperature will drop to +5-10C and +13C, at night on April 3 to 0-5, in some places down to -8C", the statement reads.

Also avalanche risk is hight across the mountains of Talas Alatau and Ugam Ridge of Almaty. In other mountainous areas spontaneous avalanches are not expected. It is recommended to avoid steep snow-covered slopes.