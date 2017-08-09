Storm warning issued for three regions

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for three regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

In the next two days, Akmola region may see thunderstorms, hail, and squally north to northeasterly winds of up to 15-20 mps. Fog is expected to blanket the region at night and in the morning.

Scattered thunderstorms, hail and strong winds reaching 15-20 mps are expected on August 10 in Kostanay and on August 10-11 in Kyzylorda region.