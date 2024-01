ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for West Kazakhstan region, the met office press service reports

According to the forecasters, on Friday northwesterly winds in the region will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting in the afternoon up to 23-28 m/s. Hail is also expected in the afternoon. In Uralsk, wind gusts will reach 18 m/s.