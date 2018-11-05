  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Storm warnings in 4 Italian regions, death toll rises over 30

    20:48, 05 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several regions of Italy were braced Monday for ongoing adverse weather conditions following a week of deadly storms and flooding that in recent days has claimed the lives of over 30 people across the country, EFE reports.

    The regions of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, and Lazio remained on orange alert as Danilo Toninelli, Italy's infrastructure minister, announced he would visit some of the worst-hit areas in the country's north, including the region of Veneto, home of the iconic city of Venice.

    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!