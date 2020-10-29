Storm warnings in place for 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On October 30-31, Karaganda region is to brace for occasional fog. Possibility of storm is 70-75%.

Occasional fog and ice slick are expected in Akmola region in the nighttime and morning of October 30. Westerly, southwesterly wind which is to reach 15-20mps in places at night is predicted. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

East Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice, and blizzard hit here and there. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to blow locally.

In the morning of October 30, Turkestan region is to brace for easterly wind at 15-20mps in places. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Mangistau region is to expect wind blowing southeastward at 15-20mps here and there. Dust storm is in store for the region in the afternoon. On October 29, southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is forecast for Aktau city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Atyrau region is to brace for southeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps in places. Probability of storm is 85-90%.