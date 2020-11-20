  • kz
    Storm warnings issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    21:27, 20 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been in place for Manistau and Atyrau regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    On November 21, Mangistau region is to brace for southeasterly wind predicted to blow 17-22mps here and there. Aktau city is to see southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Occasional fog is to be expected in Atyrau region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted as well. Atyrau city is to see southeasterly wind, with gusts of up to 15-18mps, at daytime. Probability of storm is 85-90%.


