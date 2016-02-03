Storm wind to batter regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm wind with gusts up to 30 mps is expected to batter Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Ruslan Imankulov, spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For instance, southeastern wind gusting up to 25 mps will hit Astana. Kazhydromet, national weather service, says blowing snow and ice slick are forecast for the Kazakh capital on February 4-6.

Storm wind with gusts up to 23-28 mps, snowfall, blizzard and black ice are expected in Akmola region on February 4.

Meteorologists predict that gusts of wind may reach up to 28-30 mps in Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions on February 5-6.