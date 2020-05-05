  • kz
    Storms to batter Kazakhstan

    20:12, 05 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On May 6 West Kazakhstan will face thunderstorms, high wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    Heavy downpours are expected on May 5-6 in mountainous districts in Turkestan region. Mets suggest that rivers may increase in the region. Thunderstorms, squall and hail may hit the region locally.

    Ground frosts may form in Nur-Sultan in the nighttime with mercury reading -2 degrees Celsius.

    On May 6 ground frosts are expected also in Akmola region with a drop in temperature as low as to -3 degrees Celsius.

    High wind is forecast to sweep tomorrow through Almaty region.

    Ground frosts will also form in Pavlodar region.

    Thunderstorms will strike Atyrau region on Wednesday. High wind up to 15-20 m/s will grip the region.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
