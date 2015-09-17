Stormy weather expected in northern, western Kazakhstan Sep 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and strong wind are expected September 17 in some areas of northern, north-western and western regions of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation will remain in other territory of the country.

Fog is forecast in parts of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and at night in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. In the daytime in South Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions wind speed will increase up to 15-20 meters per second with a dust storm in Mangystau region. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions.