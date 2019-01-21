Stormy weather predicted in Aktobe and Kostanay regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been issued in two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

According to weather forecasters, patchy fog, blizzard, and southwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected in Kostanay region in the daylight hours of January 22. Chances of a storm are 90-95 percent.



On January 22, Aktobe region will see patchy fog and ice slick. In the daytime, there will be blowing snow and a 15-20 mps southerly wind. Chances of a storm are 85 to 90 percent.