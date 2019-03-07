Stormy weather predicted in Astana on March 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been issued for the city of Astana and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, on March 8, there will still be patchy fog, ice slick, and snowstorm in Akmola region. The southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

Astana will see blowing snow, ice slick tomorrow morning and afternoon. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps at night.

The chances of a storm are at 90 percent.