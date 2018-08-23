Stormy weather predicted in Astana this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storms are expected in Astana at the weekend, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

On August 24-26, Akmola region will see hails and rains, especially heavy in the afternoon August 24 and at night August 25. In some areas, there will be thunderstorms 15-20 m/s northwesterly winds.

In Astana, heavy rains are predicted in the daylight hours of August 24 and at night August 25. From 24th to 26th August, there will be thunderstorms and hails. On August 24, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

The chance of a storm is 90% to 95%.