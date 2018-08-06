Stormy weather predicted in Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorm and squall are expected in Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Some districts of Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm August 7. The westerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s during the thunderstorm.

The chance of a storm is 90% to 95%.

From 7th to 9th August, in Kyzylorda region, there will be a thunderstorm, a northeasterly and northerly wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. On August 7, a squall and a dust storm are predicted in some districts. Plus, an intense heat up to +41 degrees Celcius will prevail over the region the same day. From 8th to 9th August, the air temperature will reach 40° C.

The chance of a storm is 95% to 100%.