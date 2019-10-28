  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Stormy wind to batter Kazakh capital

    09:16, 28 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Emergency Situations Department of the Kazakh capital city warns of a stormy wind to hit on October 27-28.

    Southwest, west wind is forecast to roll through the city at a speed of 15-20 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.

    In the case of emergency please contact 112, it says in a statement. The department urges to stay indoors whenever possible and away from billboards, trees, park the cars at the garage, shut the windows tightly.

    Tags:
    Astana Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!