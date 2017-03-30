  • kz
    Stormy wind unroofed five-storey residential building in Atyrau

    08:14, 30 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Stormy wind exceeding sometimes 22m/s hit Atyrau on Wednesday having left a five-storey residential building unroofed and a number of trees falling down across the city

    According to the regional emergencies department, stiff wind hit both the city and districts. Khamit Yergaliyev Secondary School in Issatay district remained unroofed too. Roofs of some houses in Inderborskiy village were damaged as well. Officials say no injuries have been reported yet.





    Atyrau region Accidents Top Story
