Stradivarius instruments worth over $180 mil. on display in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM An exhibition of the world's finest Stradivarius string instruments began Tuesday at Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo, with the value of the 21 instruments amounting to an estimated 21 billion yen, or $185 million.



Among them are a 1718 San Lorenzo violin and a 1679 Sabionari guitar, one of five surviving guitars made by Antonio Stradivari and the only one playable in the world, KYODO NEWS reports.

"I came to feel the real aura (of Stradivarius instruments)," said visitor Ryoko Hoshino from Nagoya. "It's good to see something beautiful."

Musicians from inside and outside of Japan will play the instruments at the exhibition running through next Monday.